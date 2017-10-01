Sharks' Joe Thornton: Makes preseason debut
Thornton went scoreless with a minus-2 rating in his first preseason contest of the year Saturday -- a 4-0 loss to Arizona.
Coming off an ACL injury that he played through last season, Thornton had been skating with the team since training camp began Sep. 15, so the team holding him out of preseason contests probably had a lot more to do with keeping the 38-year-old fresh for the beginning of the campaign than for health reasons. Despite seeing a dip in production from 19 goals and 82 points in 2015-16 to seven goals and 50 points in 2016-17, Thornton remains one of the elite passers in all of hockey and will likely continue to rack up points on the power play until he hangs up his skates.
More News
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Ready to rock•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Returning to San Jose on one-year deal•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Unprotected for expansion draft•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Will be ready for start of 2017-18 campaign•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Undergoing surgery Monday•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: On ice for pregame warmups•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...