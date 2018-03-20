Sharks' Joe Thornton: Minor skating session Tuesday

Coach Pete DeBoer described Thornton's recent skating sessions "real preliminary," Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Thornton appears to be in the early stages of his intentions to return before the season ends, but he's beginning to run thin for time to make an appearance in the regular season. Until he makes progress to the point of joining the team at practice, it's safe to assume Thornton remains sidelined indefinitely. More information from the team should signify when the veteran pivot is closing in.