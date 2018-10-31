Sharks' Joe Thornton: Minus-1 rating in return
Thornton logged 14:19 and recorded a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.
Thornton's averaging 15:21 through three contests, so it's clear the Sharks are easing Thornton back into action, as he was able to play over 18 minutes per game last year. However, the Sharks wasted no time getting Thornton back on the power play, where he posted 18 points last season. If the veteran center can stay healthy, he remains a worthy fantasy hold.
