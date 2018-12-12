Sharks' Joe Thornton: No lock to play Thursday

Thornton is questionable for Thursday night's home game against the Stars, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. According to Sharks coach Peter DeBoer, the veteran center is "dealing with a little something."

The vague disclosure of Thornton's issue makes it difficult to tell how much time he will miss -- if any time at all -- but we're talking about a 39-year-old who probably requires more day-to-day maintenance that your average player. Look for the Sharks to provide another update on his status ahead of the next game.