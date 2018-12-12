Sharks' Joe Thornton: No lock to play Thursday
Thornton is questionable for Thursday night's home game against the Stars, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. According to Sharks coach Peter DeBoer, the veteran center is "dealing with a little something."
The vague disclosure of Thornton's issue makes it difficult to tell how much time he will miss -- if any time at all -- but we're talking about a 39-year-old who probably requires more day-to-day maintenance that your average player. Look for the Sharks to provide another update on his status ahead of the next game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...