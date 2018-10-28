Sharks' Joe Thornton: Not quite ready to return
Thornton (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Ducks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jumbo Joe has been traveling with the Sharks, but the 39-year-old center will miss his eighth straight game. Given his age and importance to the club, it's no surprise that all the necessary precautions are being taken with Thornton's injury, particularly because the veteran aggravated the surgically repaired right knee. His next chance to play will arrive Tuesday for a home clash with the Rangers.
