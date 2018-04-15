Sharks' Joe Thornton: Not quite ready

Based on pre-game warmups, Thornton will not suit up for Game 2 against the Ducks on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Thornton has been sidelined since Jan. 23, a stretch of 36 missed games. When Jumbo Joe might return remains to be seen, but he does appear to be making strides, including taking the pre-game warmup. Once given the all-clear, the veteran center figures to resume a top-six role and should bolster the Sharks' attack.