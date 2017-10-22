Sharks' Joe Thornton: Notches two more helpers against poor rating

Thornton collected two assists with one of those on the power play in Saturday's 5-3 road loss to the Islanders, though he also posted a minus-3 rating over 19:53 of ice time.

Jumbo Joe has five points (one goal, five assists) in his last three games, but it's hard to ignore his lackluster defensive production. His minus-4 rating to start the season -- while certainly not an egregious mark -- stands as the lowest of any forward from Team Teal, which makes us wonder just how much more the 38-year-old has left in the tank. His proficiency within the attacking zone keeps him relevant in virtually any fantasy format, yet his sluggish own-zone output has been hurting his own team.