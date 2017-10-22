Sharks' Joe Thornton: Notches two more helpers against poor rating
Thornton collected two assists with one of those on the power play in Saturday's 5-3 road loss to the Islanders, though he also posted a minus-3 rating over 19:53 of ice time.
Jumbo Joe has five points (one goal, five assists) in his last three games, but it's hard to ignore his lackluster defensive production. His minus-4 rating to start the season -- while certainly not an egregious mark -- stands as the lowest of any forward from Team Teal, which makes us wonder just how much more the 38-year-old has left in the tank. His proficiency within the attacking zone keeps him relevant in virtually any fantasy format, yet his sluggish own-zone output has been hurting his own team.
More News
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Dominant in home win•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Makes preseason debut•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Ready to rock•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Returning to San Jose on one-year deal•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Unprotected for expansion draft•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Will be ready for start of 2017-18 campaign•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...