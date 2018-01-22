Sharks' Joe Thornton: Notches two points in victory

Thornton scored a power-play goal and had an assist in Sunday's win over the Ducks

Thornton is usually known for his playmaking, but the veteran center has now scored in five of his last six games. He's been consistent with his production all season long, racking up 13 goals and 35 points in 46 games. He won't keep scoring at this pace, but the 38-year-old is showing that there's still plenty of gas left in the tank. He makes for a safe fantasy play in the majority of formats.