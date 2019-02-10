Sharks' Joe Thornton: Old man heating up
Thornton picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Edmonton.
The elder statesman last had a multi-point game at the beginning of December. But over the last month, Thornton has 11 points (four games, seven assists) in his last 13 games. This warmth is fantasy worthy.
