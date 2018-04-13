Sharks' Joe Thornton: On ice for Game 1 warmups

Thornton (knee) is on the ice for pregame warmups ahead of Thursday's Game 1 against Anaheim, but he isn't participating in line rushes, indicating he'll sit as an injured scratch, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Thornton is clearly nearing a return to game action, but he'll have to wait for Saturday's Game 2 for his next opportunity to do so. Joe Pavelski will continue to center the Sharks' top line until Jumbo Joe is given the green light to return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories