Sharks' Joe Thornton: On ice for Game 1 warmups

Thornton (knee) is on the ice for pregame warmups ahead of Thursday's Game 1 against Anaheim, but he isn't participating in line rushes, indicating he'll sit as an injured scratch, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Thornton is clearly nearing a return to game action, but he'll have to wait for Saturday's Game 2 for his next opportunity to do so. Joe Pavelski will continue to center the Sharks' top line until Jumbo Joe is given the green light to return.