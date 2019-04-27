Sharks' Joe Thornton: One of each in Game 1 win

Thornton scored a goal and added a helper in Friday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Thornton went plus-3 and had three shots on goal in the contest. He's managed two goals and four helpers in seven games. He's earned 129 points in 167 postseason games in his career, which is tied for 43rd all-time, joining Bobby Hull and Henri Richard. He is five points away from getting into the top-40.