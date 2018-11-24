Sharks' Joe Thornton: Passes Super Mario in assists
Thornton moved up to 11th place on the NHL's all-time assist list with a pair of helpers in Friday's 4-0 home win over the Canucks.
What a month it's been for Thornton, who kicked off the milestone party with his 400th career goal on Nov. 13. In the first period of Friday's game, Jumbo Joe passed Penguins legend Mario Lemieux after notching a power-play apple, and since he ultimately tacked on a second man-advantage helper, the celebrated pivot is now up to 1,035 career assists over his illustrious career.
