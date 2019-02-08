Sharks' Joe Thornton: Picks up helper in win
Thornton recorded his 17th assist of the season in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Thornton is averaging a career-worst 0.58 points per game. The 39-year-old has just three multi-point performances this season, a clear sign that Jumbo Joe is no longer a top-level fantasy threat. He's up to 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 2018-19.
