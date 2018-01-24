Sharks' Joe Thornton: Placed on IR

The Sharks placed Thornton (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Thornton is expected to miss "several weeks" due to an injury to his right MCL, so this move was nothing but a formality. It will be difficult for the Sharks and fantasy owners alike to replace Jumbo's production while he's sidelined, as he's been picking up steam recently, notching five goals and nine points in his last seven contests. San Jose should release another update on Thornton's status once they receive the results from the MRI he recently underwent.