Sharks' Joe Thornton: Plans to keep playing
Thornton plans to keep playing following the 2019-20 campaign, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Despite his advanced age, Thornton has remained a solid middle-six option for the Sharks this season, notching seven goals and 31 points while averaging 15:30 of ice time in 70 games. San Jose has been awful this season and likely won't be in a position to contend in 2020-21, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Jumbo Joe suiting up for a new club next year.
