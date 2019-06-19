Sharks' Joe Thornton: Plans to play next season
Thornton said Tuesday that he plans to play for the Sharks next season, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Thornton had previously stated he was unsure about returning for his 21st season, but the center himself confirmed he'll be back. He even doubled down when he texted Pierre LeBrun on Tuesday, stating: "Thinking I got 5 more years left in me." The 39-year-old put up a solid 16 goals and 51 points last season, proving that he still has something left in the tank. He's set to be a free agent come July 1, but it's all but a guarantee he'll be back with the Sharks next season.
