Sharks' Joe Thornton: Possible suspension

Thornton committed an illegal check to the head in the second period of Sunday's Game 3 loss to Las Vegas and could face a suspension, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Thornton for his part downplayed the hit, and Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talked it up, naturally. Aside from the hit, Thornton had an assist but no shots on goal in 14:33 of ice time.

