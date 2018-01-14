Sharks' Joe Thornton: Posts three points

Thornton scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-5 overtime victory over the Coyotes on Saturday.

Since his last multi-point game on Dec. 21, the grizzled veteran had just one goal and two points in seven games. Hopefully this outburst coming off a bye will get Thornton going again. With nine scores, he already has more goals than last season, but he is barely on pace for 60 points. Thornton has been a point per game guy for his entire career, but then again, the expectations should probably change because he is 38 years old.

