Sharks' Joe Thornton: Pots 15th goal
Thornton scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.
March has treated the 39-year-old nicely, as he has two goals and five assists in eight games this month. Thornton is up to 43 points in 63 games this season, 11 of which have come on the power play. He's no longer a point-per-game threat, but the center has done well in a third-line role this season.
