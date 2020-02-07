Sharks' Joe Thornton: Provides pair of helpers
Thornton posted two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Thornton had the secondary helper on Evander Kane's power-play goal in the first-period and Kevin Labanc's third-period insurance tally. The 40-year-old center has five assists over his last five games. He's up to 24 points in 55 games this season. Fantasy owners in deeper formats may want to scoop him up while he's occupying a top-six role.
