Sharks' Joe Thornton: Rakes in helper

Thornton produced an assist and 10 PIM in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Thornton had the secondary helper on Barclay Goodrow's third-period goal, but he also got involved in the fracas after the score. Thornton was one of six players (three Sharks) to earn the 10-minute misconduct. The veteran center figures to anchor the third line again this year. He is now 21 points shy of 1,500 for his career. Given that the 40-year-old produced 51 points in 73 games last season, he should be able to reach the milestone this year.