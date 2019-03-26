Sharks' Joe Thornton: Reaches 30 apples
Thornton provided a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.
It wasn't always a big deal for Thornton to hit 30 helpers, as he did so in 17 of his 20 previous seasons, but with his role reduced to the third line this year, it's an impressive milestone. Thornton is up to 46 points overall in 67 games, and could flirt with the 50-point mark for the first time since 2016-17 if he gets on a run near the end of the year.
