Sharks' Joe Thornton: Reaches 50-point plateau
Thornton notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.
At 39 years old, Thornton has put together a strong season even while skating 2:49 less than he did last year. Thornton has 50 points (16 goals, 34 helpers) in 72 games in the campaign, showing he still has elite playmaking abilities in his 21st season. As a bonus, Thornton has won over 52 percent of his faceoffs this year, the 15th straight year he's been a positive pivot at the dot.
