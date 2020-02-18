Sharks' Joe Thornton: Records 25th point
Thornton posted an assist, a shot on net and a minus-1 rating in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.
Thornton's going to fall well short of his 16-goal, 51-point campaign in 2018-19, but he's starting to contribute more with a promotion to the top six after a slew of major injuries. The 41-year-old has generated six helpers over the last eight games. Logan Couture (ankle) isn't far from returning, but there's a chance Thornton won't be around to get demoted, as there have been rumbles that he could be on the move to a contender ahead of the Feb. 24 trade deadline.
