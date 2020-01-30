Sharks' Joe Thornton: Records assist in loss

Thornton had an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Thornton snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The 40-year-old now has 20 points, 56 shots and a minus-13 rating in 52 games. If Tomas Hertl (undisclosed) is forced to miss time, Thornton could be pressed into duty as the top-line center. His production might see a slight uptick if that occurs.