Sharks' Joe Thornton: Records helper

Thornton notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

For old time's sake, Thornton's assist came on a Patrick Marleau goal in the second period. Jumbo Joe has five helpers, 16 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating in 16 games this season. It'll take a lot for coach Pete DeBoer to bump Thornton down the lineup, but the 40-year-old will be very hard-pressed to match the 51 points he produced last year.