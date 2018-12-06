Sharks' Joe Thornton: Registers three apples
Thornton posted three assists and a plus-3 rating in a 5-1 victory against the Hurricanes on Wednesday.
The veteran forward hadn't recorded an assist since his record-setting night after Thanksgiving when he surpassed Mario Lemieux in assists. But Wednesday more than makes up for the slump, as he added three more helpers to his illustrious career numbers. Thornton isn't the same player he once was, but he still has four goals and 12 points in 20 games this season.
