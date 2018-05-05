Sharks' Joe Thornton: Remains out for Game 5
Thornton (knee) won't suit up for Game 5 against Vegas on Friday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The Sharks have have their offense buzzing with 10 goals in the last three games, but Thornton would bolster center depth in his return. Thornton mustered 13 goals and 36 points in 47 regular-season games, but he hasn't played since Jan. 23, so the Sharks may want to ensure he's fully conditioned before returning.
