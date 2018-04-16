Sharks' Joe Thornton: Remains sidelined

Thornton (knee) will be a spectator for Monday's Game 3 against the Ducks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

While Jumbo Joe took pre-game warmup prior to Game 2 on Saturday, he still hasn't been fully cleared for game action. Thornton previously indicated that he wouldn't be back in the lineup until he felt his knee was strong enough to allow him to remain there, so it's safe to consider him as being on the mend until an official timeline for his return is announced.