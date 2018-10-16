Sharks' Joe Thornton: Remains unavailable
Thornton (knee) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against Buffalo, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
The Sharks are taking a cautious approach with Thornton's recovery, as they don't want to risk having his knee infection return, so fantasy owners shouldn't plan on having him as an option for San Jose's next two contests at a minimum. Once healthy, the veteran forward should return to a top-six role and a spot on one of the Sharks' power-play units, so he's worth holding onto in most formats.
