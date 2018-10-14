Sharks' Joe Thornton: Return date uncertain

Thornton (knee) has no timetable for his return, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Thornton has experienced swelling in his surgically-repaired right knee, and the setback left the Sharks with little choice but to put the veteran on injured reserve last week. Jumbo's actively being treated for an infection in the knee, but the silver lining is that there's no structural damage to the joint. At this point, we don't recommend dropping Thornton in fantasy hockey unless you have a deep bench.