Sharks' Joe Thornton: Scores unassisted goal
Thornton potted a goal on three shots in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Thornton's goal briefly tied the game at 2 before Jonathan Marchessault scored 2:30 later to restore a lead Vegas would never surrender. Thornton has 16 goals and 44 points in 64 contests this year.
