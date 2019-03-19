Sharks' Joe Thornton: Scores unassisted goal

Thornton potted a goal on three shots in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Thornton's goal briefly tied the game at 2 before Jonathan Marchessault scored 2:30 later to restore a lead Vegas would never surrender. Thornton has 16 goals and 44 points in 64 contests this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories