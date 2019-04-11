Sharks' Joe Thornton: Sets up game-winner
Thornton registered an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.
Thornton has eight assists over his last nine games including Wednesday's performance, as he finished the regular season strong with 51 points in 73 appearances. Thornton will provide leadership and likely some depth scoring, both of which could be vital for the Sharks' chances at a deep playoff run. He's racked up 124 points in 161 playoff appearances in his career.
