Sharks' Joe Thornton: Sitting out Game 4
Thornton (knee) will not return to the lineup for Game 4 against the Knights, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Thornton did take the ice for pregame warmups, but it appears he will require at least a couple more days before he can give it a go. Joonas Donskoi (lower body), however, will return to provide some reinforcements for the Sharks' forward lines as the club looks to even up the series before heading to Vegas for Game 5 on Friday.
