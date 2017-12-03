Sharks' Joe Thornton: Slapped with fine

Thornton was fined $5,000 for a slash that occurred Saturday in Tampa Bay.

Thornton has fallen as the Department of Player Safety's most recent victim as it continues its crackdown on slashing league wide. In addition to the slashing incident, Thornton had a five-game point streak snapped in Saturday's contest,

