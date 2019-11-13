Play

Sharks' Joe Thornton: Slings helper

Thornton picked up an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Thornton found Tim Heed, who then set up Patrick Marleau for the Sharks' third goal in the first period. While still looking for his first goal, Thornton has six assists and 20 shots on goal in 19 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories