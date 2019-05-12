Sharks' Joe Thornton: Snaps six-game point drought

Thornton collected an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Thornton hadn't found the scoresheet since Game 1 of the second round, when he had a goal and an assist. The helper Saturday gives Thornton seven points in 14 playoffs games during this playoff run.

More News
Our Latest Stories