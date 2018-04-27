Sharks' Joe Thornton: Status quo
Thornton (knee) maintained that he was still day-to-day, despite taking line rushes on the top unit, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Thornton has not played since Jan. 23, a stretch of 40 games missed. Prior to getting hurt, he notched nine points in seven games and would provide a nice offensive boost to a club that just got blanked in Game 1 by Marc-Andre Fleury. Until the team makes an official announcement, fantasy owners shouldn't plan on using Jumbo Job in their lineups.
