Sharks' Joe Thornton: Strikes on power play

Thornton potted a power-play goal on two shots, dished three hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Thornton has netted three goals in his last five games. The veteran center is up to 30 points, 76 shots on net and a minus-16 rating in 69 contests. The 40-year-old Thornton should remain in a top-six role, especially if Logan Couture (undisclosed) is forced to miss time.