Sharks' Joe Thornton: Suffers same knee injury

Thornton (knee) told reporters he sustained tears to both his ACL and MCL in his right knee, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Despite the injury and the coming rehab and surgery, Thornton maintains that he would like to return for another year with San Jose -- even going so far as to offer to reduce his salary hit on a one-year deal in order to provide the organization additional flexibility. The team might be willing, considering the center earned 36 points in 47 games prior to getting hurt. Depending on the size of the paycut, the Sharks might be in the running to secure the services of Evander Kane on a permanent basis.