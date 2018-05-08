Sharks' Joe Thornton: Suffers same knee injury
Thornton (knee) told reporters he sustained tears to both his ACL and MCL in his right knee, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Despite the injury and the coming rehab and surgery, Thornton maintains that he would like to return for another year with San Jose -- even going so far as to offer to reduce his salary hit on a one-year deal in order to provide the organization additional flexibility. The team might be willing, considering the center earned 36 points in 47 games prior to getting hurt. Depending on the size of the paycut, the Sharks might be in the running to secure the services of Evander Kane on a permanent basis.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...