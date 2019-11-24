Play

Sharks' Joe Thornton: Supplies assist Saturday

Thornton picked up an assist in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.

Thornton recorded the secondary helper on Marcus Sorensen's opening tally in the second period. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for the 40-year-old center. Thornton has seven assists and 27 shots on goal in 24 contests this season while centering the third line.

