Sharks' Joe Thornton: Supplies assist Saturday
Thornton picked up an assist in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.
Thornton recorded the secondary helper on Marcus Sorensen's opening tally in the second period. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for the 40-year-old center. Thornton has seven assists and 27 shots on goal in 24 contests this season while centering the third line.
