Sharks' Joe Thornton: Suspended for Game 4
Thornton received a one-game suspension and will not play Tuesday in Vegas, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Thornton drilled Tomas Nosek with an ugly check to the head in Game 3 and will have to face the consequences. He'll be eligible to return for Game 5 at home on Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...