Sharks' Joe Thornton: Three points Thursday
Thornton contributed a power-play goal, a power-play assist and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Carolina.
Thornton's team didn't produce a single five-on-five goal, scoring twice on the power play, twice shorthanded and in the three-on-three overtime session. He played a part in both power-play goals before drawing an assist on Brent Burns' overtime winner. The ageless center benefits greatly from the extra room afforded him on the power play, as nine of his 19 points have come with the extra man.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...