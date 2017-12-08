Sharks' Joe Thornton: Three points Thursday

Thornton contributed a power-play goal, a power-play assist and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Carolina.

Thornton's team didn't produce a single five-on-five goal, scoring twice on the power play, twice shorthanded and in the three-on-three overtime session. He played a part in both power-play goals before drawing an assist on Brent Burns' overtime winner. The ageless center benefits greatly from the extra room afforded him on the power play, as nine of his 19 points have come with the extra man.