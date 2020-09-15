Thornton continues to train with Davos HC in Switzerland, though he hasn't logged any games yet, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Thornton racked up five goals and one assist in his last 10 games prior to the league going on hiatus. The veteran center will need to sign a new deal with the Sharks if he wants to return for the 2020-21 campaign. If this is the end for Jumbo Joe, he will hang up his skates following a 22-year NHL career with Boston and San Jose in which he tallied 420 goals and 1089 assists in 1636 career games.