Sharks' Joe Thornton: Two helpers in loss
Thornton plucked a pair of apples, one on the power-play, in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.
The two assists give him 49 points in 71 contests this year. The Sharks may be interested in resting Thornton over the final two games of the year, but they may also want to give the veteran center a chance to reach 50 points. Additionally, Thornton tied Nicklas Lidstrom for 12th place on the all-time games played list with 1,564 appearances.
