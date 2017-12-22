Sharks' Joe Thornton: Two power-play goals Thursday

Thornton produced two goals and an assist -- all on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-4 overtime triumph over Vancouver.

Thornton's lack of speed rarely allows him to get into scoring position at even strength, so it's no surprise that five of the 38-year-old's seven goals this season have come with the extra man. The skillful passer's been a serviceable contributor with 25 points in 33 games, though his minus-1 rating in this one dropped Thornton's season mark to an ugly minus-9.