Sharks' Joe Thornton: Two power-play goals Thursday
Thornton produced two goals and an assist -- all on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-4 overtime triumph over Vancouver.
Thornton's lack of speed rarely allows him to get into scoring position at even strength, so it's no surprise that five of the 38-year-old's seven goals this season have come with the extra man. The skillful passer's been a serviceable contributor with 25 points in 33 games, though his minus-1 rating in this one dropped Thornton's season mark to an ugly minus-9.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...