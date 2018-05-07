Sharks' Joe Thornton: Unable to return
Thornton (knee) was unable to get back into action before the Sharks were bounced from the playoffs.
Thornton last appeared for San Jose on Jan. 23, a stretch of 45 games on the sideline. What this means for the 38-year-old remains to be seen, as he will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason and coming off a significant knee injury. When he was in the lineup, the center was his usual productive self, considering he logged 36 points in 47 contests. It seems unlikely the life-long Shark will want to play elsewhere -- although many people thought the same about Patrick Marleau, who spent the 2017-18 campaign with Toronto.
