Sharks' Joe Thornton: Unsure about future

Thornton has yet to decide if he'll play in 2019-20. However, if he does return, it will only be with San Jose, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Thornton posted a respectable 51 points in 73 games this campaign, so he probably still has at least one more productive season left in the tank, but it remains to be seen if he'll be hungry enough mentally to make one last run with San Jose in 2019-20. The Sharks have a number of big decisions to make this offseason in terms of which pending free agents they should re-sign, including Thornton, so his status for next year likely won't become clear until free agency kicks off on July 1.