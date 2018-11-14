Sharks' Joe Thornton: Wins game with 400th goal

Thornton scored a goal and fired four shots on net in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

It was an electric scene as Thornton took a pass from Marcus Sorensen and scored the Sharks' second goal -- the eventual game winner -- in 13 seconds to take the lead at the Shark Tank. With his 400th career goal, Thornton joins an elite club of just seven players that have played 1,500 games, scored 400 goals and dished out 1,000 assists. Among a few in that group are Gordie Howe, Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr.