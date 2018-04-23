Sharks' Joe Thornton: Won't be ready for Game 1
Thornton (knee) is expected to miss Game 1 of the Sharks' second-round matchup with Vegas, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
While it has yet to be announced if Game 1 will be Wednesday or Thursday, what is certain is that Jumbo Joe won't be in action. The center continues to skate with his teammates, but hasn't turned the corner in his recovery. If the veteran is able to suit up this postseason, he will likely resume a top-six role -- although the emergence of Tomas Hertl and Joonas Donskoi could muddy the waters in terms of where coach Pete DeBoer wants to insert Thornton into the lineup.
